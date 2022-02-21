Hammer Fiber Optics (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Up 3.3%

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.60. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMMR)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

