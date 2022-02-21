Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.79 ($0.42).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

HMSO opened at GBX 36.58 ($0.49) on Monday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($71,447.90). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,978.13).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

