Hamster (HAM) Hits Market Cap of $20.48 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Hamster has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $566,573.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.56 or 0.06987634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.57 or 0.99532372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00051152 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

