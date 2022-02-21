Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.07 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Handshake has a market capitalization of $93.07 million and approximately $308,372.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,830.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.15 or 0.07010284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.01 or 0.00285885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00781269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00409927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00218676 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 467,879,797 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

