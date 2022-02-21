Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hanger by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hanger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

