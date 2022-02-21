Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.
In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
