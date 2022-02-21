Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of HAFC opened at $26.80 on Monday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $814.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.