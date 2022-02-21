Head to Head Comparison: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) & agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and agilon health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24%

This table compares Hybrid Energy and agilon health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A agilon health $1.22 billion 6.33 -$60.05 million N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than agilon health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hybrid Energy and agilon health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A agilon health 0 0 11 0 3.00

agilon health has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 96.12%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe agilon health is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of profitable energy companies. It is in the process of restructuring its business priorities. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Springboro, OH.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

