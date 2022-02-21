Head-To-Head Contrast: loanDepot (LDI) versus The Competition

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare loanDepot to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get loanDepot alerts:

This table compares loanDepot and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion $113.52 million 5.11 loanDepot Competitors $4.10 billion $694.39 million 21.75

loanDepot’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for loanDepot and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 6 0 2.38 loanDepot Competitors 402 1589 1838 66 2.40

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $12.46, indicating a potential upside of 176.85%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 53.72%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% loanDepot Competitors 44.15% -37.71% 3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. loanDepot pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 22.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

loanDepot rivals beat loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.