Head to Head Review: SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) versus Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get SGS alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SGS and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 1 5 4 0 2.30 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 3 3 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

SGS has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGS and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $7.01 billion 3.00 $670.75 million N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $6.52 billion 1.46 $918.13 million $1.07 6.74

Raiffeisen Bank International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SGS.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 19.88% 8.59% 0.71%

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats SGS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.