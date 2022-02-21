Head-To-Head Review: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.18 $19.45 million $1.64 35.14 Sino Land $316.08 million 31.37 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Sino Land on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

