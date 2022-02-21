Head-To-Head Survey: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Movano and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 313.42%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97% electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A electroCore $3.50 million 10.88 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.46

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

electroCore beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

