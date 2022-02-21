Head to Head Survey: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.23 billion 1.06 $435.00 million $4.97 19.98

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Autoliv 2 6 7 0 2.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 312.46%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 5.30% 17.13% 5.65%

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

