Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 6,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.