Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

