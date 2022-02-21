HeartBout Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $59,815.68 and $1,649.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00036861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00107939 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

