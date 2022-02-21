Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00190195 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00023188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00398516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058451 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

