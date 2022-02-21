HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 8.4% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $176.93 million and approximately $124,865.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

