Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $75.43 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 435.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

