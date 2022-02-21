Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

HIBB traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

