HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of FS Bancorp worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 88.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 31.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

