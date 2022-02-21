HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

