HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,774 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

