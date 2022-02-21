HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $58.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

