Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,931.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,931.50 ($26.14) and last traded at GBX 1,938.50 ($26.23), with a volume of 679052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968.50 ($26.64).

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.29) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.97) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.89) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.29) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.75).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,096 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,307.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.