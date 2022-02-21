Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HI remained flat at $$47.93 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,294. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

