Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.020 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

HI remained flat at $$47.93 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

