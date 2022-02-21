HNI (HNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HNI (NYSE:HNI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HNI by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in HNI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Stories

