Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.