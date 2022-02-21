HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider David Bower Purchases 21 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider David Bower bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($205.45).

LON HSV traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Monday, hitting GBX 720 ($9.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,518. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 809.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 873.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.70) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.80) to GBX 810 ($10.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.08).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

