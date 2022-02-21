Honest Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Honest has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.53 or 0.06917083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,959.61 or 0.99551504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051660 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

