Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Honeywell International worth $977,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.39 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

