Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.76 billion.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.07.

HON traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $182.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. The stock has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $181.39 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day moving average is $214.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

