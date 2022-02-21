Hoo Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.93 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $98.74 million and $7.93 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars.

