Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,359. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

