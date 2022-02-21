Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $101,417.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.