Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

