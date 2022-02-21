Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,563,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,865 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 12.19% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $209,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter worth about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 50.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMHC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

