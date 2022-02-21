Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Howard Hughes to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.62. Howard Hughes has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $113.20.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.