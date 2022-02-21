Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.310-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,271. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

