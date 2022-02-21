Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.300 EPS.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,271. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

