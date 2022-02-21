HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,955 shares of company stock worth $6,093,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

