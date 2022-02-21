H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,387 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of H&R Block worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 444,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

