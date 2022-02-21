Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Humanigen by 2,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Humanigen by 2,996.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.