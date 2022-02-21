Huobi Token Price Tops $9.59 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $59.18 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.59 or 0.00025792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00107947 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,124,154 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

