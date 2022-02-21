HUSD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42.85 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $333.37 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 332,874,668 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

