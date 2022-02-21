Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Hydra has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Hydra has a market cap of $73.93 million and approximately $763,986.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $8.59 or 0.00023047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,667,659 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.