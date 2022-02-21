Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Shares Down 1.1%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 67,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

