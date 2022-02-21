Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)
