ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of ICF International worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI opened at $90.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.17 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

