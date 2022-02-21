ICHI Hits Market Cap of $71.08 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $16.85 or 0.00045929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $71.08 million and approximately $676,787.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.18 or 0.06837352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,620.44 or 0.99827915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049901 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,686 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

